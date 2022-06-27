35th annual Holden Day is coming

More than 850 spectacular original and customised Holdens will be on show at the 35th NSW All Holden Day 6-7 August at Hawkesbury Showground.

The annual event kicks off with a swap meet on Saturday 6 August with lots of different wares for sale and this continues over to Sunday.

The All Holden Display Day on the Sunday will have hundreds of Holden cars on display. Entries come from all over Australia and even a few keen international enthusiasts make the trek to display their prized Holdens.

There are activities for the whole family including trade stalls, food stalls and drinks and ice creams to keep all Holden enthusiasts happy.

The NSW All Holden Day Committee are volunteers who work tirelessly every year to ensure this event is a huge success. With over 20,000 visitors and more than 850 car entries expected each year, this event helps promotes the Hawkesbury area as a wonderful place to visit.

Money raised from the event weekend is donated back to many local community groups such as the Rural Fire Service, SES, Scouts, WIRES, St John’s

Ambulance, Ronald McDonald House, and other charities.

Over the past 35 years the All Holden Day has donated close to $1 million to the community and different charities.

This is a great day out for everyone so get it in your diary now!

The 35th NSW All Holden Day

Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August

Gates open 6am

Spectator entry fee $5 for adults, children under 15 free

Free parking available inside the showground.

For further information visit allholdenday.com.au.