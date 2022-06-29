Blacktown City home to 1 in 65 Australians

National census data has confirmed that Blacktown City is the largest, and one of the most diverse and fastest-growing council areas in NSW.

The newly-released figures, obtained in the August 2021 Census, reveal that Blacktown City’s population has grown by almost 60,000 residents, from 336,962 in 2016 to 396,776 in 2021, with Department of Infrastructure and Planning estimating that figure to now be in excess of 403,000.

This means about 1 in 65 Australians now call Blacktown City home, an increase from 1 in 70 in the 2016 Census, making Blacktown City the largest Local Government Area in New South Wales by population.

Interestingly, Blacktown City’s population growth in this five-year-period surpasses the entire size of some Sydney councils.

The average number of private dwellings has also surged from 110,800 to 133,887 in five years, up 30 per cent, with the number of families exploding from 85,519 to 104,171.

The latest data also paints a picture of Blacktown City’s culturally and ethnically diverse communities, with residents from India comprising the top country of birth after Australia.

While just over 50 per cent of Blacktown City’s population identified as being born in Australia, almost 12 per cent were born in India (47,090 people) and 6.4 per cent were born in the Philippines (25,292 people).

The top languages spoken at home in Blacktown City, other than English, included Punjabi, Hindi and Tagalog, with these languages representing almost 53,000 speakers.

The number of residents identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander has also grown from 9,523 in 2016 to 11,812 in 2021 – which represents an almost 25 per cent increase in just five years.

Demographers have suggested that these figures do not represent an actual increase in numbers but rather reflect a society where people of First Nations heritage are much more comfortable in acknowledging their ancestry.

The median age of residents in Blacktown City has also increased slightly, from 33 to 34 years.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM said he was proud to lead one of the most diverse councils in one of the most multicultural cities in Australia.

“As Mayor, I have always been extremely proud to lead a City as vibrant and multicultural as Blacktown,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“The figures from the 2021 Census show that we are a relatively young City that is a drawcard for families and new migrants.

“I was also extremely heartened to see a growth in residents who identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders since the last Census.

“Blacktown City is proud of its Darug history and our status as the largest urban Aboriginal population in New South Wales, so it is fantastic to see our Indigenous community represented in this way.”

In the 2021 Census, respondents were asked two new questions about long-term health conditions and Australian Defence Force service.

About 35 per cent of the Blacktown City population reported living with a long-term health condition, with the most common being Asthma, Diabetes, Arthritis and Mental Health conditions (including depression and anxiety).

Close to 93 per cent of the population has never served in the Australian Defence Force, with 570 residents currently serving in regular or reserves forces.

Blacktown City’s median household income came in at $2,107 per week, which is above the Australian median of $1,746 per week.

Data showed 42.9 per cent of private dwellings were owned with a mortgage, 34.3 per cent were rented and 20.2 per cent were owned outright.