Hawkesbury residents honoured on Queen’s Birthday

Hawkesbury City residents were congratulated by Macquarie MP Susan Templeman for receiving awards as part of this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Four residents received OAMs in the general division for their outstanding service and work within the community.

Brian Jones, North Richmond, for significant service to chess at the elite level.

Marjorie Clarke, Wilberforce, for service to community history.

Dennis John Mitchell, Ebenezer, for service to emergency response organisations.

Margaret Laurel Mitchell, Ebenezer, for service to emergency response organisations.

Main image: Marj Clarke, patron of the Australiana Pioneer Village, Wilberforce, courtesy APV.