Is there gender equality in the Castle Hill electorate?

What are the priorities and experiences of women in the Castle Hill electorate?

Is gender equality alive and well, is economic opportunity on par or needs a little improvement?

Help shape the direction of policies and strategies by having your say on what you think for the next NSW Women’s Strategy now.

Online public consultation is open until 5pm, Monday, 20 June and Castle Hill MP Ray Williams invites all local women to take part.

The NSW Women’s Strategy provides a policy framework to help improve the lives of women by addressing the structural issues that affect gender equality.

“Getting the next strategy right relies on us understanding what is working well for women and what areas we need to focus on,” Mr Williams said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the more women we hear from, the better understanding we have of what we need to do to improve the lives of all women in our state, no matter their age, their background or their postcode.”

“We’ve made incredible progress in improving economic opportunity for women in NSW since the last strategy was released four years ago, but there is still work to be done to improve women’s health and wellbeing and increase women’s participation in our communities,” Mrs Taylor said.

Read more about the strategy and give your input at the Have Your Say website: haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/nsw-womens-strategy-consultation.

Picture: Adam Winger, Unsplash