Medals, service and 75th anniversary celebrated at Glenorie RFB

Glenorie Brigade was established in 1947 by locals ... Glenorie had been impacted by the 1939 bushfires that burnt through the area. Although the establishment was delayed by WWII, the community finally met in June 1947, and with the support of the shire councils, the Glenorie Voluntary Bushfire Brigade was formed. - Glenorie RFB.

Glenorie rural fire brigade station was packed with proud members, former members, family, top brass, MPs, councillors and guests at its recent 75th anniversary celebrations.

RFS Assistant Commissioner Rebel Talbert (left) led proceedings, along with Hills RFS District Manager Inspector Glen McCartney (right), which included a number of medal presentations for long and diligent service.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, representing Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, acknowledged special brigade members with the National Emergency Medal and the National Medal.

“Thank you to all brigade members and their families – today was your day – a day to remember,” Ms Preston said.

Berowra MP Julian Leeser said the brigade, whose combined members’ service totals over 340 years, began in response “to the need to protect our bush land from potential fire bombing in WWII and because of the number of significant fires and floods in our community.”

“Over 75 years the brigade has done so much to protect our community and others around NSW, Australia and even Canada.

“The brigade is well led by Rod Derriman and James Wicking.”

Rural Fire Service Association (RFSA) sponsored the anniversary event, held on Saturday, 25 June.

Glenorie station is located next to the Les Shore Recreation Reserve on Old Northern Road.

It is open Monday nights from 7.30pm, and Saturday afternoons from 2pm.

If you’d like to become a volunteer member or know more about how to prepare and protect your home from bushfires, contact 9652 2017.

Medal recipients:

Pictures: courtesy Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Berowra MP Julian Leeser, NSW RFS and Glenorie RFB.