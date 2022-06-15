Crime writer, prosecutor Mark Tedeschi at Castle Hill author talk

'Gripping writing, from an expert on the inside of some of the state's worst murders and disappearances.' Peter Fitzsimons

It was the double murder case that gripped Australia, and former Crown Prosecutor Mark Tedeschi QC is now able to share all the shocking details in his new book with you live at the Pioneer Theatre, Castle Hill, on Tuesday, 21 June, at 6.30pm.

Dorothy Davis, 74, and Kerry Whelan, 39, were both happy, healthy, affluent, middle-class women from conservative, loving families. Both went missing without a trace. Both were murdered by Bruce Allan Burrell. Both women’s bodies have never been found.

Missing, Presumed Dead provides insight into the compelling 1995 and 1997 kidnap and murder cases of Ms Davis and Ms Whelan, their police investigations, sensational trials and tortuous legal proceedings with Bruce Burrell.

The acclaimed barrister, who has worked on several high-profile trials, said the event provided the perfect opportunity to reveal more about this interesting case and information that some wouldn’t know unless they attended Burrell’s trial.

“The average person can’t sit through a three month trial in court, so this is the next best thing to explain why these cases are so complex, why a circumstantial case can be extremely strong, and why you don’t need to have a body to have a murder trial,” he said.

The Pioneer Theatre is located in the heart of Castle Hill CBD, and perfectly placed near restaurants and cafes, as well as in walking distance from the Castle Hill Metro Station.

Hills Shire Mayor, Dr Peter Gangemi, said he was delighted to see author talks returning to the Theatre again as it “offers an incredible space for the community to come together” at live performances and events.

Tickets cost $7.80pp.

For information or to book your tickets, visit the Pioneer Theatre.