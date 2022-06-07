Prepared for anything: Richmond’s new $530,000 fire truck

The keys to a new $530,000 firefighting truck have been officially handed over to Richmond Fire Station by FRNSW Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.

The top-of-the-line apparatus will allow the 082 crew to be as “prepared as they can be” for fires and emergencies as well as the constant threat of bushfires in the Hawkesbury.

It’s the best equipment and technology available to support people and property protection efforts, according to Ms Preston.

“The multi-purpose vehicle is an Isuzu four-wheel drive and is equipped with a water spray system to protect the crew, a compressed air foam system and a 3500 litre water tank,” Ms Preston said.

“This new asset will enable our firefighters to access fires in difficult terrain as well as respond to structural fires, rescues and other emergency incidents right across the Hawkesbury region.”

FRNSW Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said Richmond welcomes the new truck which will service the Hawkesbury district wherever it is needed.

This truck is one of approximately 40 vehicles that replace older, outdated equipment across NSW each year as part of a $17 million NSW Government funded program.

Richmond station is a retained on-call fire service with one permanent station officer. On-call means you are not rostered on-duty at the station, you are employed to respond to emergency incidents when notified.

If you’re interested in joining the on-call firefighters, you must live near the March Street station and have some weekday daytime availability to respond to emergency calls to be considered for employment.

For more information about on-call firefighter recruitment, register you interest online at FRNSW.