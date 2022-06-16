Preschool fee-relief guaranteed four years

The new Affordable Preschool Program will not only ensure children receive high quality early education, but ease the cost of living pressures for families, says Castle Hill MP Ray Williams.

This “crucial year before school” learning is now more attainable for more people thanks to new fee-relief measures confirmed by the State Government.

The commitment is for four years, valued at $1.4 billion.

Castle Hill MP Ray Williams said this investment would support families in the electorate to have access to quality preschool programs, no matter their circumstances or where they live.

“I know that families in Castle Hill will benefit greatly from … the youngest of learners, [to enabling] families to get back into the workforce,” Mr Williams said.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said research shows quality preschool programs result in improved lifelong educational, social and economic outcomes.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be continuing our support for community and mobile preschools. Families using these services are not eligible for the Child Care Subsidy, so NSW’s commitment to long-term funding relief is significant and genuinely needed,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We are also extending support to NSW families whose children attend preschool in a long day care setting, because at the end of the day what’s important is our littlest learners having access to great quality preschool programs.”

The current Start Strong Free Pre-school Program is already providing $150 million in fee relief for children enrolled in community and mobile preschools across NSW in 2022.