Queen’s Birthday honours for seven in Hills Shire

Hills Shire residents were congratulated by Mayor Peter Gangemi upon receiving awards as part of the Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List.

Seven people were recognised for their outstanding work and service within the community.

Member (AM) in the General Division:

Clinical Professor Sameer Bhole of West Pennant Hills for significant service to dentistry, to education and research, and to professional associations.

Professor Phoebe Anne Phillips of Baulkham Hills for significant service to pancreatic cancer research.

Lloyd William Taylor of Norwest for significant service to policing organisations, and as an officer.

Medal (OAM) in the General Division:

James Butler of Norwest for service to people with cancer.

Robert Henry Gardiner of Castle Hill for service to the community through a range of roles.

Hector Simon Soans of Kenthurst for service to the Anglo-Indian community of Australia.

James William Whitworth of West Pennant Hills NSW 2125 for service to the aviation industry.

“Well done to each of these incredible award recipients and thank you for a lifetime of service to the community,” Mayor Gangemi said.