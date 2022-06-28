Seniors reminded to get flu shot

Castle Hill MP Ray Williams is urging anyone over 65 years of age to protect themselves against the flu by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

A free flu shot is available at pharmacies and GPs for higher risk groups, including seniors.

“I care about everyone’s health and wellbeing, especially older people living across the local area,” Mr Williams said.

“Getting the flu vaccine reduces your risk of getting the flu by up to 60 per cent and most importantly it provides vital protection against severe illness and death.

“This is especially important for those who are immunocompromised or living in close proximity to someone who is susceptible to serious illness from influenza.”

Mr Williams said vaccination against flu is especially important this year, given COVID-19 is also circulating in the community.

“We have come a long way and have a strong COVID-19 vaccination rate, but it is important to take any additional steps we can to protect ourselves and others as we head into the winter months,” Mr Williams said.

“The flu shot and COVID-19 booster can be given at the same time, so if you are yet to get either, make sure to book in today.”

People aged 65 and over are recommended to have the enhanced quadrivalent vaccine (Fluad® Quad), which stimulates a greater immune response in this age group, known to have a weaker response to vaccination.

Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free flu vaccine under the National Immunisation Program and include:

People aged 65 and over

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from six months of age

Children from six months to under five years of age

People with serious health conditions (including severe asthma, diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease)

Pregnant women

When people book they should ask their pharmacist or GP which vaccine is right for them.

For details visit nsw.gov.au/flu