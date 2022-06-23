Sign up for Blacktown running festival

Entries are now open for the Westlink M7 Blacktown Running Festival, being held at Blacktown International Sports Park on Sunday, 31 July.

There are events for runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities, including: the marathon, half marathon, 5km or 10km fun run and 2km kids’ marathon.

The marathon event is one of the world’s most unique traffic-free marathons, with the circuit winding through the AFL/Cricket precinct and Westlink M7 shared pathway in Rooty Hill. Its events are certified by the IAAF/AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) to ensure accuracy of the course.

Prize money is on offer for the top three place getters in all events, excluding the kids’ marathon, where vouchers will be given to first place in each age category (3-5 years, 5-7 years, 8-12 years and 13-15 years).

All finishers will receive a medallion, gift and certificate, with discount vouchers also available from various supporters and sponsors.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM was delighted to see the event return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The running festival caters for everyone – from professional athletes, to adults and kids who just want to have a crack and see what they can achieve,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“We all know how tough it has been these past few years being cooped up inside, so I encourage everyone who can, to come together for this fun day out. It’s not about winning, but simply trying your best and having a go!”

This year marks the 15th year of Westlink M7 and Blacktown City Council’s partnership.

Online registrations are now open and will close at 5pm on 30 July. On the day registrations will be open from 6am at the late registrations tent at the event.

To register or find out more information, visit council’s website.

Event information

Date: Sunday, 31 July, 2022

Where: Blacktown International Sports Park, Rooty Hill – AFL/Cricket Precinct

Start Times:

6:45am Start of Marathon

7:15am Start of Half Marathon

7:40am Start of 10km Fun Run

8:00am Start of 5km Fun Run

8:20am Start of 2km Kids’ Marathon