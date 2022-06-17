Spend Dine & Discover vouchers by 30 June

Across the State there is still $330 million worth of vouchers still to be redeemed

Customers in Castle Hill are being reminded to spend any remaining Dine & Discover NSW vouchers, with the 30 June deadline just around the corner.

Calling it a “game changer” for business and families, Castle Hill MP Ray Williams said the program has served its intended purpose.

“The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets,” Mr Williams said.

“My message to the community it simple – don’t miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now.

“Whether you’re going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved.”

Around 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine and three $25 Discover vouchers.

After 30 June, Dine & Discover Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until 9 October 2022.

For details https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw