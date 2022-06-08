Toll relief for local drivers

Local drivers could be eligible to save up to $750 a year on tolls under a new relief package to ease cost of living pressures just announced.

About half a million NSW motorists will receive quarterly rebates under the NSW Government’s Toll Rebate Scheme.

Castle Hill MP Ray Williams said the new measures were aimed at making travel on the State’s toll roads more affordable for individuals, families and small businesses.

“This is great news for the people of Castle Hill. Providing rebates to motorists who are using toll roads the most will help ease cost of living pressures,” Mr Williams said.

“Locals will receive money back in their bank accounts every quarter providing faster financial relief.”

Under the new relief package, motorists will receive a 40 per cent rebate for tolls incurred once they spend more than $375 in a year. The maximum annual benefit for each customer will be $750.

For tolls incurred up to 30 June 2022, road users can continue to receive vehicle registration relief until 30 June 2023. For tolls incurred from 1 July 2022, customers can access the new program and will receive their first rebate payment in early 2023, followed by quarterly payments.

The program will be in place for an initial two-year period, while the government finalises and implements long term tolling reforms.

The M5 South West Cashback Scheme will continue.