Workers raise over $47,600 in their sleep

CEO Morgan Stewart, led by example, grabbing his pillow and sleeping it rough with Blacktown Workers Club Group staff and supporters at this year’s CEO and CO Winter Sleep Out.

The event, held on 23 June, raised more than $47,600 for the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre.

“These much-needed funds will help provide emergency crisis intervention and support for women and children, including domestic violence counselling/case management, emergency backpacks, food, overnight accommodation and transport,” a club spokesperson said.

“Women and children going through domestic and family violence are at risk of homelessness which is a huge factor that may impact their wellbeing.”

This year marks the 17th annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout evening.

The coordinated event sees business leaders from across Australia sleep outdoors for one winter night to raise funds to support the many Australians who are experiencing homelessness and people at risk of homelessness.

This year, the charity aims to raise over $9 million. In 2021, the sleep-out raised over $9.3 million.

Main image: CEO Morgan Stewart with Blacktown LAC officers.