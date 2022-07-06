$10,000 Seniors Festival 2023 grants now open

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations can apply for grants of up to $10,000 now to be part of the 65th annual NSW Seniors Festival.

Castle Hill MP Ray Williams wants to see groups help fill the 2023 calendar with engaging and empowering activities for older people in the district.

“This year’s Seniors Festival included computer classes, dance lessons and gardening workshops, and I want to see local groups come up with more creative and fun activities for the 2023 festival,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate or build on the diverse skills and interests of seniors in our community in areas like art, sport, health or technology.”

The $200,000 NSW Seniors Festival Grants Program supports initiatives that encourage people aged 60 or over to stay healthy, connected to their community and active.

Seniors Minister Mark Coure said the NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The Seniors Festival will run from 1 – 12 February 2023.

Applications for grants are open now until 1 August 2022.

To apply, visit seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/events/nsw-seniors-festival-grants.