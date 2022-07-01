Apply now for ClubGRANTS

Applications for the first round of ClubGRANTS funding for 2022/23 are open until 18 July - MP Robyn Preston

Local organisations in Hawkesbury can now apply for funding to support local community projects through the annual ClubGRANTS program.

Community groups and not-for-profits can use the funding to upgrade, renovate or fit-out community facilities or fund projects that provide long term benefits to the Hawkesbury, according to Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.

“$12.5 million is available this year for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure,” Ms Preston said.

“Projects funded may include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.”

Ms Preston said the grants can be used for spaces like halls and meeting rooms, lights for sporting grounds, spaces for storing and exhibiting cultural artefacts, community transport, infrastructure that supports youth, disability, mental health, homelessness and domestic violence services.

“This is about connecting the community, fostering participation in sport, recreation and arts and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience.”

More than 520 community projects worth $81 million have been funded under Category 3 of the ClubGRANTS program, money which is taken from the profits of registered clubs’ gaming machines and put into community projects.

Flood affected communities will be prioritised in funding decisions for this round, in line with priorities for disaster affected communities.

Applications for the first round of funding for 2022/23 are open until 18 July.

To find out more visit nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-infrastructure

Picture: Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston with Richmond Rotary members. File image.