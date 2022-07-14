Blacktown’s First Nations high achievers awarded

Three of Blacktown’s finest were recognised in the recent Blacktown City NAIDOC Awards held at Nurragingy Reserve.

Sports Person of the Year was presented to Lucy Doole-Dunham; Young Achiever of the Year went to Aaliyah Jane Thomas, while Debra Hansel was named Citizen of the Year.

“Whether it be on stage, in the community or on the sporting field, indigenous people contribute greatly to our community and we are proud to celebrate their successes through Council’s NAIDOC Awards,” Mayor Tony Bleasdale said at the presentation.

“Celebrating the success and achievements of all the nominees and winners of these awards is one of the keys to achieving our shared goal of healing and reconciliation.

“I congratulate them all for their achievements and look forward to seeing what the future holds for them,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

Debra Hansel:

Debra Hansel was named Citizen of the Year for her work with indigenous people in Western Sydney for more than four decades.

Debra began her career mentoring youth in refuges and now works for the Red Cross, where she established ‘TeleYarn’ – a vital phone service that connects volunteers with elders, who may be isolated and homebound, through a simple regular phone check-in.

Debra also founded the Wolkara Elders Group, based in Doonside, which brings together socially-isolated elders for a gathering once a week. Her volunteer work includes visits to elders in hospital, nursing homes and their homes.

Debra has been credited with ‘changing lives’ by helping people find a safe, secure place to live and through her advocacy work in assisting people affected by elder abuse. She also fosters connections with Indigenous youth in the juvenile justice system.

Aaliyah Jane Thomas:

Young Achiever of the Year was awarded to Aaliyah Jane Thomas for her incredible success in the area of dance.

The talented 16-year-old was recently selected as a member of the 2022 NSW Public Schools Aboriginal Dance Company. Through this specialist program, Aaliyah will work closely with choreographers from the internationally-renowned Bangarra Dance Theatre to perform a repertoire for the State Dance Festival and Schools Spectacular.

Lucy Doole-Dunham:

Lucy Doole-Dunham was named Sports Person of the Year in recognition of her outstanding achievements on the footy field.

Lucy has represented Penrith in both touch football and Oz tag at a state level for many years. This year, Lucy was selected for the Sydney Mets touch football team. Lucy has also played in the ‘Oz tag 20’ Indigenous side in the Pacific Shield tournament.

Lucy has achieved success in schools touch footy, representing Werrington Zone and South West Metropolitan.

Council also recognised Lucy with an Encouragement Award at the 2022 Blacktown City Sports Awards.

Main picture: Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM with Blacktown City’s 2022 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Person of the Year Lucy Doole-Dunham and Citizen of the Year Debra Hansel at Council’s NAIDOC Awards.