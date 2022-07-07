Careflight responds to medical call as floods cut off North Richmond bridge

The Careflight helicopter landed in North Richmond this morning to respond to reports of a teenager suffering a medical episode on Grose Vale Road.

The aeromedical team loaded the boy and airlifted him to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a stable condition as the bridge was still closed by floodwaters.

“This was a concerning time for the patient and his family given the sudden onset of his condition,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said.

“The paramedic and aeromedical team were confronted by a challenging situation due to the flood situation”

“The aeromedical team worked in collaboration with the paramedic to treat the patient and successfully airlift him to Westmead Children’s Hospital.”

