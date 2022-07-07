The heart of your local news

Careflight responds to medical call as floods cut off North Richmond bridge

Hawkesbury Independent

The Careflight helicopter landed in North Richmond this morning to respond to reports of a teenager suffering a medical episode on Grose Vale Road.

The aeromedical team loaded the boy and airlifted him to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a stable condition as the bridge was still closed by floodwaters.

“This was a concerning time for the patient and his family given the sudden onset of his condition,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said.

“The paramedic and aeromedical team were confronted by a challenging situation due to the flood situation”

“The aeromedical team worked in collaboration with the paramedic to treat the patient and successfully airlift him to Westmead Children’s Hospital.”

Main picture: NSW Ambulance.

