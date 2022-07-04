Community project grants extended

The $2 billion WestInvest Community Project Grants program has been extended to provide organisations with additional time to submit their applications.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston’s office confirmed applications for both the $1.6 billion Competitive Round and $400 million Local Government Allocation will now close at 5pm on Monday, 25 July 2022, with successful projects awarded from December 2022.

More than 1000 local organisations that successfully submitted a registration of interest (ROI) for a share of $1.6 billion in WestInvest funding are eligible to apply for funding. The 15 eligible local councils can also apply for a share in $400 million in direct funding, with each

council eligible for between $20 million and $35 million, depending on population size.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres welcome the extension saying more time results in better applications and ensures “funding truly transformational projects for communities in western Sydney.”

The WestInvest Program team will continue to hold online Q&A sessions to support applicants.

Projects funded under the $3 billion Westinvest NSW Government allocation will be announced in the second half of the year.

Eligible projects will include:

1. Parks, urban spaces, and green space

2. Enhancing community infrastructure such as local sporting grounds

3. Modernising local schools

4. Creating and enhancing arts and cultural facilities

5. Revitalising high streets

6. Clearing local traffic

To find out more about WestInvest, visit nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/westinvest