Corroborees, dreaming, dancing and family fun for Hills’ NAIDOC Week

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags will fly high at Hills Shire Council’s administration building from Sunday as the district celebrates NAIDOC Week, 3-10 July.

This year’s theme is Get up! Stand up! Show up! A time for all people from all walks of life, Indigenous and non‑Indigenous, to participate in a range of activities and to support and amplify the voices of our First Nations people.

Activities and events will be in full swing across the Hills, including a special performance for children (in Kindergarten to Year 6) by solo artist Majeda Beatty at Castle Hill Library on Friday, July 8.

In addition, The Hills Shire Library Service will be promoting a curated list of books which are the perfect read during and after NAIDOC Week.

A free family event is being held by Sydney Living Museums at Rouse Hill Estate in Darug Country, on Sunday, 10 July from 10am to 3pm.

Connect with Aboriginal culture, past and present, through activities including dance, performances, storytelling and art.

Recent AM recipient, Uncle Wes Marne, who has just turned 100, will connect you to First Nations culture through storytelling. Weaving and painting will also be part of the activities.

There will a corroboree by Nulungu Dreaming and you can enjoy performances by Gumaroy Newman. Connect with country by weaving and painting.

This is an outdoor event and will proceed in wet weather, except in extreme conditions. Please dress appropriately. There is no parking on site due to unsuitable event parking conditions. Free return shuttle buses will be run on the day.

Bookings are essential for this event, with free tickets including free bus transfer. See sydneylivingmuseums.com.au

Other events include:

» Council’s childcare centres will run a series of educational activities, with one centre looking to start a bush tucker garden.

» Wednesday, 6 July, 9.30am to 1pm, Free NAIDOC Family Fun Day, presented by Hills Community Aid at Balcombe Heights Estate.

Activities include: African Drumming, Inflatable Obstacle Course, Photo booth, Garden games, Open Craft activities, Open Learning in the Hills Classroom displays, Information and activity stalls from a range of service providers and more.

Details: 9639 8620 or email enq@hca.org.au

» Friday, 8 July, 10.30-11.30am, NAIDOC Week with Majeda Beatty. The richness of both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island cultures will be shared through song, dance, stories and language.

Majeda Beatty will present and demonstrate various instruments, artifacts and costumes specific to each culture, discuss the importance of ochre and the significance of the body paint designs in Aboriginal culture. The flags will be discussed and the performance will conclude with dance instruction for children to participate.

Free session, bookings are essential at thehills.nsw.gov.au/Library. Suitable for children in school years K-6.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi said it was fantastic that residents can celebrate NAIDOC Week and encouraged them to take part in this year’s celebrations.

“Last year, we ran many of our activities, including a colouring challenge and story times online, as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. While it was great that we could still celebrate, it just wasn’t the same without everyone being there together,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“This year, I’m looking forward to joining residents at our facilities and centres once again and recognising our First Nations people and their culture, history and achievements,” he added.

Main image courtesy Sydney Living Museums Rouse Hill Estate.