Diabetes team gives heads up at Blacktown Workers

Once you know you have T2 diabetes ... you can get it under control ... but you can prevent it - WSD Professor Glen Maberly

The Western Sydney Diabetes (WSD) team will bring their ‘sugar cabinet’ and other tools to Blacktown Workers Club to promoting diabetes awareness and prevention for National Diabetes Week (July 10-16).

With disease rates higher than the NSW average, the ‘Heads Up on Diabetes’ campaign is targeting our city’s hotspot, highlighting our high rates of type 2 diabetes and how we can prevent it.

From July 11-15, WSD staff will be in the foyer of the Blacktown Workers Club to talk to members and their guests about diabetes and provide information on diabetes prevention, and present Feltman, a diabetes education tool.

From 9am-4pm, the team will be joined by community groups which promote healthy living and eating, including Live Life Get Active, Hearing Australia and Blacktown City Council, which will also run a free yoga session for people with diabetes on the Friday (July 15) at 10am.

At 11am each day, an expert will deliver a presentation:

• Monday, July 11: WSD Director and Senior Endocrinologist Professor Glen Maberly will speak about how to manage and reduce your risk of developing diabetes;

• Tuesday, July 12: Donalee Rose from Hearing Australia will talk about the impact of diabetes on hearing;

• Wednesday, July 13: WSD Primary Prevention Manager Janine Dawson will discuss diabetes prevention and the resources available;

• Thursday, July 14: WSD Dietitian Victoria Silvestro will discuss diabetes prevention; and

• Friday, July 15: Blacktown Optometrist Joe Nazarian and Lilly Psomadelis from Sight For All will speak on diabetes’ impact on sight.

“Once you know you have diabetes you need to make sure you are getting regular HbA1c tests and working with your GP to ensure you are using the most up to date medications and keeping your blood sugars under control,” Prof Maberly said.

“But you can prevent diabetes if you act early, simply through increased physical activity, a healthy diet and losing weight.

Group CEO, Morgan Stewart, said Blacktown Workers Club Group is committed to working with WSD to help prevent diabetes and its progression in the community.

“We will be supporting initiatives that encourage healthy eating, active living and social cohesion,” Mr Stewart said.

WSD Primary Prevention Manager Janine Dawson said WSD is delighted to partner with the club to highlight what the community can do to reduce their risk of developing diabetes.

“There are a great many local resources and programs that Blacktown residents can take advantage of to get fit and healthy,” Ms Dawson said.

“We’re looking forward to making more of the visitors to the club aware of these options, with the aim that everyone will find something that they will enjoy doing.”

This is the third year of the ‘Heads Up on Diabetes’ campaign which focuses on challenging diabetes-related stigma.

Western Sydney Diabetes is a collaborative initiative led by Western Sydney Local Health District and Western Sydney Primary Health Network (WentWest), PwC, Diabetes NSW&ACT and Department of Planning and Environment to address the Western Sydney diabetes hotspot.

WSD staff encourage adults visiting Blacktown Workers Club to get a HbA1c blood test if they:

• Have family history of diabetes;

• Have an inactive lifestyle;

• Are overweight or obese;

• Had diabetes during a pregnancy;

• Are 45 years old or older; and

• Have a Pacific Island, Indian subcontinent, Asian, South Asian, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island background.

For further details visit: westernsydneydiabetes.com.au

Main picture: How much sugar is in the food you eat? WSD Primary Prevention Manager Janine Dawson and eEngagement and Education Manager Heloise Tolar with the sugar cabinet, which will be on display at the Club to show how much sugar is in some of our favourite foods.

#blacktownworkersclub #NSWheath