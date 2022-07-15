Female Romeo ‘comes out’ to Juliet in Werrington theatre

Henry Lawson Theatre's production of Romeo and Juliet is set in the 21st Century. Numerous roles traditionally played by men are being played by women. Show dates 15-29 July. Tickets from $20.

There is also something special about taking such an iconic play and dragging it into the 21st century – and that is exactly what Henry Lawson community theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet does.

While director Nicole Madden’s fresh take on Shakespeare’s tragedy retains his beautiful poetic language, she experiments with the setting to appeal to a wider audience.

The ‘fair Verona’ from the prologue has been reimagined as St Verona’s, a fictional private school in contemporary Australia. Prince (Rhonda Hancock of South Penrith) is the school principal, at her wits end trying to wrangle the Capulet and Montague cliques, who tussle in the school playground.

Numerous roles traditionally played by men are being played by women with Romeo played by Amber-Mai Feeley and Juliet played by Holky Bramble (of Quakers Hill).

Madden (of South Penrith), said casting Feeley as Romeo was important as a production and that her casting meant something.

“When Romeo says ‘I do love a woman’, this takes on a whole new meaning – not merely a declaration of love, but a coming out,” she said.

“Romeo and Juliet’s love is not forbidden only because of the feud, but also because of the intense religious pressure from their families. It is a simple change, but it is a change that enriches the storytelling and makes it so much more impactful.”

Feeley (of Westmead), said she is excited to share this modern concept of Romeo and Juliet.

“It brings to life very real issues that individuals from the LGBTQI Community still face today, in hopes that others open their perspective to everybody deserving love,” she said.

Madden said setting her production of Romeo and Juliet in a modern-day catholic high school seemed like a logical way to make it more relatable to younger people.

“The introduction of the “Tattle Maiden” character seemed so fitting, as the idea of an omnipresent social media account who narrates the lives of these students and offers her own opinions on what’s happening draws parallels to the traditional Greek Chorus – which Shakespeare used aspects of in Romeo and Juliet with a character simply called ‘chorus’,” she said.

“I always knew I wanted the casting to be open to all genders, but what I didn’t know was just how powerful one small casting choice in choosing to cast Romeo as a female was going to be.

“I can only hope that by choosing to re-tell this much-loved story unapologetically and openly gay, someone experiencing it feels seen, feels accepted, and feels celebrated.

“Art has an incredible power to change lives, to say something important, and that’s what I love about directing.”

Details:

Performances run from Friday, July 15 to July 29 at the Henry Lawson Theatre in Werrington County.

Tickets: from $20 at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/901975 or by calling 02 4905 5258.

Main picture: Tybalt (Gina Lawrence and Mercutio (Matthew Doherty) battle.

CAST BIOS

Juliet: Holky Bramble of Quakers Hill

Quote: “I am beyond proud to be a part of this production and sharing this fresh take on a well-known classic. It is such an honour to take on such an incredible role, and to do so in such a modern production is even more incredible.”

Holky is thrilled to be playing Juliet in this reimagined production of Romeo and Juliet in her first production with Henry Lawson Theatre Inc.

She has also been seen on community theatre stages across western Sydney since 2014. Favourite roles include Chava in Fiddler on the Roof with Holroyd Musical and Dramatic Society, Leila in Rope with Richmond Players, Mabel in Wanted! One Body and Margot in The Book of Everything for Castle Hill Players.

When she’s not on stage, Holky can be found furiously finishing assignments for her Master of Teaching (Secondary) at Western Sydney University.

Romeo: Amber-Mai Feeley of Westmead

Having fallen in love with Shakespeare, Amber-Mai couldn’t help but audition for her second Henry Lawson Theatre Production, Romeo and Juliet.

In response to questions about why she has taken on this role, she says “Shakespeare used to only be performed by males”.

Freya Lawrence: Holly-Leigh Prophet of Penrith

Holly-Leigh Prophet has a double degree in communications (journalism) and theatre.

As a member of The Henry Lawson theatre and others for nearly 12 years, Holly has been a part of countless productions both in lead roles, supporting roles and as a choreographer.

Notable roles: Cinderella in Cinderella, Rose in The Titanic, Lydia in Pride and Prejudice’ and Helena in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

On her weekends, she travels around Australia as a professional singer with the 10 Sopranos.

Holly is thrilled to be playing the adapted role of Freya and choreographing the talented performers around her in Romeo and Juliet.

Nurse: Nicole Smith of Kings Langley

Nicole has had works presented across Sydney, including short plays and children’s theatre. Her first full length musical The Oldest Profession is undergoing its final touches and she is writing a book (very slowly).

As well spending time on the stage she is passionate about the accessibility of the arts. She uses her time west of Sydney supporting the local community to produce theatre, mentoring high school and TAFE students and assessing scripts on various panels.

Nicole is proud to be part of this stunning production both as a Shakespeare nerd and an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lady Capulet: Rebecca Fletcher of Emu Plains

Rebecca has always had a love of theatre, even as a young child forcing her family to endure hours of singing, dancing and sparkly costumes.

As an adult that has been better translated into numerous productions with western Sydney’s finest community theatre groups.

Her previous productions include Rumors with HMDS, Four seasons of 4 Short Plays Plus, and directing As You Like It with Blackout Theatre Company, Don’s Party, The Crucible, Popcorn and As You Like It with Liverpool Performing Arts Ensemble and Dinkum Assorted, Dags, Heavenly Inspiration and directing God Of Carnage with HLT.

Lord Capulet: Daniel Conway of Penrith

This is Daniel’s first production with Henry Lawson and he is excited to share the stage with such amazing talent. Daniel has been doing theatre for 14 years but this is only his second time performing in a Shakespeare.

Daniel has really appreciated the challenge that this play has brought and being back on stage after Covid has been an absolute pleasure. When he is not acting Daniel is an English Teacher, who knows this play too well having taught it at least once a year.

Mercurio: Matthew Doherty of Petersham

Matthew started acting as part of the Lieder Theatre company where he participated in youth workshops and theatre showcases. His first production was as a chorus member in Equus. He studied performance at Western Sydney University and continued his studies at the Actors Centre Australia. Since then he has appeared on stage in: Ned Kelly (Aaron Sherritt), Jungle Book (Tima the wolf), Quandary (Jamie) with the Lieder Theatre company, and has performed two productions of A midsummer night’s dream, playing Demetrius (with Holroyd musical society) as well as Bottom (Bloom creative productions). Matthew also appeared in Orson’s Shadow as Kenneth Tynan (Glenbrook players), the Tempest as Sebastian (Liverpool Preforming Arts ensemble) and in a virtual production of Pericles, Prince of Tyre where he played Antiochus and Lysimachus with the acting factory. This year he also appeared in the Glenbrook production of Cloud street as well as Henry Lawson’s production of Third world blues as Graham. Romeo and Juliet has always been one of Matthew’s favourite Shakespeare plays, and he is very excited to be part of this incredible and bold production.

Benvolio: Brontë-Anne of Heathcoat

Bronte-Anne is one of the new members to join the HLT. Bronte has a Batchelor in Acting from The Academy of Film, Theatre and Television. Her latest play was 3 sisters by Anton Chekhov at Downstairs Belvoir. We are lucky enough to have her play Benvolio in our upcoming play. She has stated, “the thing I love most about Ben is the playful relationship that l have with Romeo and Mercurio.”

Paris: Jackson Pfeil of Hazelbrook

Jackson Pfeil, an actor trained in Melbourne, has always been influenced by the intrigue of the acting world, finding great comfort in the exploration and creativity that they share with others they act beside. Jackson says; Getting to share a place in this new orchastration of an old classic, breaking the previous unbreakable boundaries and sharing a love story that for some means more than we can imagine is a true privilege;. Jackson hopes to share more acting experiences around the amazing cast he has worked beside.

Tybalt: Gina Lawrence of Hazelbrook

Gina has been performing in plays and musicals since her young teens, and recently graduated with a Degree in Acting at the Academy of Film, Theatre and Television. This adaptation of Romeo and Juliet connected with her as a queer woman, having directly experienced the life-changing effects homophobia and ‘forbidden love’ can have on adolescents. Being exposed to relentless discrimination at such a young age can very easily lead to tragic situations, including suicide. Gina is indescribably proud to be part this production, and hopes audiences will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of equality, especially for young people.

Balthesar: Caitlyn Wright of Ashfield

Caitlyn has a bachelor of Stage and Screen (Acting) from Charles Sturt University and is excited to take the stage with HLT again after previously playing Sophie in So Much to Tell You (2019). In high school Caitlyn fell in love with theatre and has been performing and creating ever since, she even spends her time off stage working in Front of House. Romeo and Juliet is her first time performing since the pandemic and she hopes you enjoy it.

Prince (Principal): Rhonda Hancock of South Penrith

Rhonda has been an active HLT member since 2003, and has been involved in numerous productions – acting, directing, stage managing, or operating tech. Her most recent role was Woman With Notebook; in Chamber Music. Other favourite roles include Bella in Rehearsal for Murder; Molly Brown in Titanic; Hepzibah in It Was A Dark and Stormy Night; Colleen in Secret Bridesmaids Business; Ursula in The Oldest Profession; Margaret in Money and Friends, plus numerous support roles. Rhonda is excited to be working with such a talented cast and director, and is proud to have the role of Prince this production.

Lady Montague: Melissa Bedwell or Glenmore Park

Melissa Bedwell returns for her third role with the Henry Lawson Theatre as Lady Montague. She owns an online adventure tour company and is an avid traveller, sharing her online travel tips and experiences on her blog. An authorised Celebrant with a zest for life experiences, Melissa enjoys the collaboration of creative minds within the theatre and is thrilled to perform with such a talented cast. A Mum of two, Melissa’s nurturing personality and care for her children is brought to the forefront in playing Lady Montague.

Lord Montague: MJ Krivansky of Blue Mountains

Hatched many years ago in Sydney, MJ was raised in the Blue Mountains where he grew and developed the easy going view on life he has now. Spending many childhood moments enjoying his own company, he developed a love for creative arts and nature, now residing in the Penrith district he can be found following his passion for music and entertainment setting up for a local entertainer while building his own business and writing a book. MJ enjoyed playing Jamie in his first production, Third World Blues by David Williamson early in the year, he’s ready to take to the stage once more.

Georgina: Emma Misdale of Cambridge Park

Emma is apart of the HLT youth program PALS. This is her second production after performing in so much to tell you. In 2018 she won the Junior PALS award. Her favourite thing about Georgina, is her relationships with her friends and family. Emma loves drama because it brings her out of my shell and gives her the self confidence she needs.

Sampson: Annabelle Bedwell of Glenmore Park

Annabelle has been with the Henry Lawson Theatre since 2016. She performed as Young Marina in 39 So Much To Tell You; and in Peter Pan and Cinderella pantomimes. A student of the HLT Youth PAL’s program, she received the 2019 Junior Drama Student Award. Annabelle has been in the PULSE drama ensemble since 2019 performing pieces at the Sydney Opera House and Lights Up Drama Festival. Annabelle attends Nepean CAPA High School for Drama and won the 2021Most Outstanding Drama Student Award Through extracurricular drama Annabelle performed at the PVPAF in 2021, 2022.

Apothecary: Lily Hampson

Lily is part of the HLT youth program,PALS. This is Lily’s first production with HLT outside of PALS. The controversial and trouble making aspects of the characters are the parts Lily enjoys most.