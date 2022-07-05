Floodwater rescue Sackville North

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have provided pictures of a rescue of two people and six horses, trapped by floodwater in Sackville North yesterday (Tuesday).

SES and FRNSW services were called to Pages Wharf Road in Sackville North at 2pm after a woman raised concerns for her parents who were unable to make it off their property.

They deployed inflatable rafts and swift water rescue teams to reach them, stranded in water and take them and their animals to higher ground. The rescue was completed around 4:50pm without further incident.