FRNSW strike teams assist salvage efforts

*FRNSW Windsor salvage and clean up video below*

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Strike Teams have been on the ground this and last week, assisting residents in our district’s worst flood affected areas.

Five additional Strike Teams, comprising 80 personnel and 25 fire vehicles, were deployed to flood zones including the Hawkesbury-Nepean valley.

Dozens of FRNSW firefighters have been going door-to-door, conducting Rapid Damage Assessments (RDA’s) and offering advice and support to those in need, a FRNSW spokesperson said.

The teams have also been helping residents salvage belongings, dispose of damaged furniture, strip sodden carpet and underlay, and remove mud and water from their homes.

This people power is reducing the burden on those who had to evacuate but are now able to return home and begin recovery, including many vulnerable people.

This operation is expected to continue for several days.

View salvage efforts carried out in Windsor in the video below: