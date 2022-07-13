Hawkesbury flood recovery centres and help hubs

Recovery Centres are open at Wisemans Ferry and South Windsor and four community hubs are also open throughout the district.
If you have been impacted by flooding, you can visit the Recovery Centres for assistance from government and non-government agencies with:
- Financial assistance for individuals, primary producers and small businesses
- Accommodation advice
- Help with replacing lost documents
- Clean-up services
- Insurance and legal support
Recovery Centre locations and hours
South Windsor Family Centre, 6 Greenhills Way at South Windsor
• Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am – 5pm
• Thursdays midday – 7pm
• Weekends 10am – 2pm
The Retreat, Wisemans Ferry, 5564 Old Northern Road at Wisemans Ferry
• Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am – 4pm
• Thursdays midday – 7pm
• Weekends 10am – 2pm
Community Hubs
Bilpin Hall: Tuesdays 9:30am to 2:30pm – 2596 Bells Line of Road, Bilpin. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/bh
Wilberforce School of Arts: Wednesdays 9:30am to 2:30pm – 531 Wilberforce Road, Wilberforce. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/wh
Colo Heights Hall: Thursdays 9:30am to 2:30pm – 2996 Putty Road, Colo Heights. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/chh
St Albans School of Arts: Fridays 9.30am to 2.30pm – Upper Macdonald Road, St Albans. Note: The St Albans Hub is cancelled this Friday (15 July) as the Hubs Team will be at the Recovery Centre at the Wisemans Ferry Retreat but the Hub will resume at St Albans School of Arts on 22 July. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/sah
Register Council’s July 2022 Flood Recovery Updates at: www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/embeds/projects/67636/survey-tools/83405
Additional flood related information can be found at council’s webpage.