Hawkesbury flood recovery centres and help hubs

Recovery Centres are open at Wisemans Ferry and South Windsor and four community hubs are also open throughout the district.

If you have been impacted by flooding, you can visit the Recovery Centres for assistance from government and non-government agencies with:

Financial assistance for individuals, primary producers and small businesses

Accommodation advice

Help with replacing lost documents

Clean-up services

Insurance and legal support

Recovery Centre locations and hours

South Windsor Family Centre, 6 Greenhills Way at South Windsor

• Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am – 5pm

• Thursdays midday – 7pm

• Weekends 10am – 2pm

The Retreat, Wisemans Ferry, 5564 Old Northern Road at Wisemans Ferry

• Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am – 4pm

• Thursdays midday – 7pm

• Weekends 10am – 2pm

Community Hubs

Bilpin Hall: Tuesdays 9:30am to 2:30pm – 2596 Bells Line of Road, Bilpin. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/bh

Wilberforce School of Arts: Wednesdays 9:30am to 2:3http://Details www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/bh0pm – 531 Wilberforce Road, Wilberforce. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/wh

Colo Heights Hall: Thursdays 9:30am to 2:30pm – 2996 Putty Road, Colo Heights. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/chh

St Albans School of Arts: Fridays 9.30am to 2.30pm – Upper Macdonald Road, St Albans. Note: The St Albans Hub is cancelled this Friday (15 July) as the Hubs Team will be at the Recovery Centre at the Wisemans Ferry Retreat but the Hub will resume at St Albans School of Arts on 22 July. www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/sah

Register Council’s July 2022 Flood Recovery Updates at: www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/embeds/projects/67636/survey-tools/83405

Additional flood related information can be found at council’s webpage.