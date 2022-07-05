How to claim disaster flood payments

Disaster assistance funding will now be available to natural disaster declared communities following severe storms and flooding from 27 June 2022.

The 23 local government areas (LGAs) eligible at of today (Tuesday 5 July) are: Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Liverpool, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.

Assistance is available through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) and may include:

Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria apply);

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged road and essential public assets;

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations;

Freight subsidies for primary producers.

You can apply at: recovery.gov.au/

Disaster Recovery Payment – $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child if your home has been severely damaged or destroyed, or you’ve been seriously injured.

Disaster Recovery Allowance – short-term income assistance (up to 13 weeks) if you’ve lost income as a direct result of the floods.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph

Cooke, said significant recovery support would be required to help support communities once the major weather event passes.

“[Monday night’s] announcement will ensure immediate assistance is available to impacted communities, including assistance for people who have lost or had damage to their homes,” Ms Cooke said.

“While we are still very much in the emergency response phase of this developing weather event, as waters recede we will work with communities to assess longer term recovery needs and ensure appropriate long-term support is provided.”

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.

To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the National Recovery and Resilience Agency’s website at recovery.gov.au.

Main picture: NSW SES Looking towards Freemans Reach from Gorricks Lane. Monday 4 July.