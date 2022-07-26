‘I haven’t looked back since’ says dental assistant

If you’re looking for a rewarding change of career, take a leaf out of this Mount Druitt teen’s book.

Shania Warwick, 19, jumped from the retail sector into health care, all with the help of TAFE NSW.

TAFE NSW is training the next generation of dental assistants, as employment forecasts indicate the occupation will experience strong growth over the next few years.

With Dental Week (1-7 August) fast approaching, TAFE NSW is highlighting Shania’s story of success.

The teenager studied a Certificate III in Dental Assisting at TAFE NSW Randwick, and now works as a Dental Assistant at Our Medical Home in Penrith.

“After working in retail since leaving high school, I was looking for a change,” Ms Warwick said.

“One of my family members was working as a dental assistant, and it seemed interesting, so I thought, ‘why not give it a go?’.

“I haven’t looked back since,” Ms Warwick said.

“The TAFE NSW course gave me the practical skills I needed to pursue a career in the industry, and the support from my teachers has been invaluable. I’m currently studying a Certificate IV in Dental Assisting to progress my knowledge even further.”

According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee, employment projections to 2025 indicate strong growth in the sector to 36,400 jobs.

TAFE NSW Health Services Team Leader Rogers Kumar said as NSW’s leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW is uniquely positioned to arm students with the hands-on skills they need to forge a career in the industry.

“Through a mix of theory and practical training, students gain the necessary skills to pursue a dynamic and fulfilling career in the high-growth dental industry,” Mr Kumar said.

“We know that good dental health and hygiene is incredibly important to overall health, and it’s great to see students like Shania contributing to the quality of local oral health care.

“Dental assistants have an incredibly varied job – they prepare rooms for procedures, assist dentists with tests, and liaise with patients. Importantly, by studying at TAFE NSW, students gain the skills and confidence they need to hit the ground running and support patients of all ages in dental practices across our communities.”

TAFE NSW offers a Certificate III and IV in Dental Assisting at various locations across the state, including TAFE NSW Kingswood and online via TAFE Digital.

For more information about the range of courses on offer at TAFE NSW, visit tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.