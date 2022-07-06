Murals promote recycling e-waste and organics

The walls of Hornsby Shire Council’s Community Recycling Centre (CRC) at Thornleigh are shining a light on the importance of recycling e-waste and organics, thanks to two new murals by two of Australia’s best-known mural artists, Tim Phibs and Steven Nuttall – aka Ox King.

This larger-than-life art is located on the back wall of the facility, located at 29 Sefton Road, Thornleigh.

RE://CYCLE by Sydney artist Ox King (Steven Nuttall) highlights the goldmine of resources available in e-waste waste (computers, televisions and associated items). The mural depicts the relationship between technology, society and nature and acts as a call to arms for our residents to recycle old electronic waste at the CRC.

“RE://CYCLE’ explores our relationship with electronic waste and the impact of fast tech on our natural environment,” Nutall said.

“The mural features some of my favourite technology growing up that has now fallen by the wayside in favour of more modern alternatives. It asks if these once beloved items are worth saving and what is the impact of the ever-growing advancement of disposable technology. How long can this exponential cycle continue before we are swamped by our own progress?”

From little things, big things grow by Tim Phibs, on the left of the facility, talks about the importance of recycling organic waste. It celebrates the incredible biodiversity, productivity and new life in soils that have been rejuvenated using recycled organic materials through composting or worm farming.

“In the centre of the mural is a pair of hands that represents us the people holding soil which is sprouting a seedling/new growth. This symbolises that it is up to us, and we are all responsible to be mindful of the impact we have on the world around us,” Phibs said.

“It’s time to be aware, educate and change the way we live to create a brighter future.”

The CRC is a free service for residents to safely dispose of problem waste that cannot go into household rubbish bins or kerbside collection.

Items accepted include household car and motorcycle batteries, soft and hard plastics, polystyrene, electronic waste, flattened cardboard, gas bottles, mobile phones and more.

The centre is open Monday to Friday 8.30am – 4pm and Saturday 8.30am – 12pm.

For information visit www.hornsby.nsw.gov.au/crc.

Main picture: From little things, big things grow by Tim Phibs.