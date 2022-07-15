Pensioner access cut to free rapid antigen tests

Free rapid antigen tests (RAT) will no longer be available for concession card holders from 1 August as the federal government restricts eligibility to its Concessional Access Program.

Commonwealth concession card holders include pensioners and veterans.

However today (Friday, 15 July), the NSW Government announced it will provide free rapid antigen tests to vulnerable communities and expand its existing program to include those who access tests through the federal government’s Concessional Access Program, which finishes at the end of the month.

Liberal Senator for Western Sydney, Senator the Hon Marise Payne said the federal government needed to “reconsider” axing the program which will affect some 15,334 pensioners in Macquarie at a time when Covid-19 case numbers are surging through winter.

“Labor have said we’re facing a ‘winter wave’ of COVID-19, yet they’re pulling the rug from under vulnerable Australians who need access to free rapid antigen tests,” Senator Payne said.

“The Minister for Health must outline what expert advice has formed the basis of his decision to end the Concessional Access Program.”

This decision comes on top of the government deciding to end the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment, which provided up to $750 for people who missed work after testing positive for COVID-19 while isolating as a close contact or caring for a positive case.

“Now is not the time to be making it harder for people to get tested and make ends meet,” Senator Payne said.

Main picture: Liberal Senator for Western Sydney, Marise Payne.