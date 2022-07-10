Pilot dies in helicopter crash South Maroota

Investigations continue into the tragic death of Cattai pilot Carl Hearps, 67, after his helicopter crashed at South Maroota while assisting in the Hawkesbury-Nepean flood effort.

Officers attached to Hawkesbury Police Area Command, PolAir, Police Rescue, NSW Ambulance helicopter, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW SES and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of the crash in remote bushland off Tuff Hill Lane just before midday Saturday (9 July).

The helicopter was well alight upon the arrival of emergency crews to the flood-affected area – the fire was extinguished by RFS volunteers.

Police Rescue located Mr Hearps’ body in the wreckage of his Bell 206L LongRanger, he was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

Mr Hearp was a Chief Pilot of NSW Helicopters and a Senior Fire Pilot. He was also involved in carrying out air attack and fire bombing operations in Hawkesbury’s bushfires.

Recovery operations continued into Sunday. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau now leads the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Main image: LinkedIn.