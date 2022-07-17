Quick grants for small business hit by floods

We are doing everything we can to ensure businesses and not-for-profits get back on their feet as quickly as possible from these floods. Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.

Grants of up to $50,000 are now available to small businesses and not-for-profit (NFP) organisations affected by the June-July floods and storms to help them resume trading, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said.

Money can be spent on the cost of safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock or leasing temporary space.

Ms Preston said the grants, which can be applied for through Service NSW, provide a much-needed lifeline to small businesses, particularly Hawkesbury, the Hills and another 35 natural disaster-declared local government areas.

“Some small businesses have been impacted by flooding four times in 18 months, which is why we’re making sure the application process is as straightforward as possible so that support can flow quickly,” she said.

“Customer care specialists are available to assist if customers are having difficulty providing the necessary documentation or are not sure if they are eligible and successful applicants should expect to see funds in their accounts within five business days of approval.”

Robyn Preston said the grant is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments and can go towards the clean-up, repairs, re-stocking and reopening.

To see if you are eligible for the June and July Storm and Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant, visit the Service NSW website or call 13 77 88 for assistance.

Main picture: Windsor Road, McGraths Hill. Hawkesbury City Council/Shannon Jacket.