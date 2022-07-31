Taxi driver assaulted, attempted car jacking

A man has been charged after a taxi driver was assaulted in Blacktown tonight (31 July).

Police said two men left a licensed premises on Main Street, Blacktown, where they approached a vehicle and engaged in an altercation with a number of people before travelling to another licenced premises on Kildare Road.

After the pair were refused entry at the second location, the men attempted to enter a taxi but were refused service.

It’s alleged the men grabbed the taxi driver before he ran from the scene. The men allegedly attempted to drive away in the taxi, however, were unable to start the vehicle without a key.

A short time later, the men allegedly stopped another passing car, attempting to open the driver’s door before the car drove from the scene.

Officers attached to Blacktown Police Area Command attended and arrested two men, aged 20 and 31.

They were taken to Blacktown Police Station where the younger man was charged with attempt take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of assault police in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, affray, two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm and common assault.

He was refused bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court (Monday 1 August).

The older man was released pending further inquiries.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage captured either at either Kildare Road or Main Street in Blacktown between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Sunday night (31 July 2022) to come forward.