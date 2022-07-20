We owe a great debt of thanks to volunteers: Mayor Ruddock

Hornsby Shire Mayor Phillip Ruddock, AO, has commended the emergency services and volunteers for their work in the July floods:

“This month’s extraordinary weather event has once again been a challenging time for many of us, resulting in flooding and damage across the Shire,” he announced.

“The community at Wisemans Ferry was in disbelief as the Hawkesbury River rose to heights even beyond those of March 2022, flooding homes, the Men’s Shed and the bowling club.

“Our heart goes out to all those affected, who once again are in the process of a long and exhausting clean-up.

“We all owe a great debt of thanks to the volunteers, our State Emergency Services, Rural Fire Service, Police and other emergency teams and to Council staff for their incredible efforts during this terrible flood event.

“This severe weather event and the recovery from it lasts for months but as we are all acutely aware, it’s been non-stop for two years for these volunteers, and we are incredibly grateful for all that they do for us.

“While Resilience NSW is leading the recovery process, we are supporting the community with the clean-up, particularly in Singleton Road and Wisemans Ferry.

“Council’s recovery efforts are already underway, with a focus on our rural areas, notably road works, pavement repairs, clearing drains and clearing debris and fallen branches along Singleton Road.

“Importantly, Council is also ensuring our foreshore assets, including pontoons and boat ramps, remain open for the community and we have already cleared an extensive amount of debris that has washed down the Hawkesbury River to Dangar Island and Parsley Bay.

“Our crews have been out and about across the Shire, repairing landslides and potholes and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. We thank the community for their patience as we make our roads safe.

“Similarly, our Parks, Trees and Recreation team has attended to fallen trees and cleared up our parks and sportsgrounds to ensure the community can continue to enjoy them.

“We are pleased to note that the Australian and NSW Governments have announced a grant of $1 million for flood affected Councils so we can get on with the job of cleaning up. This vital funding will be very well received.”

Main picture: Mayor Ruddock at Wisemans Ferry.