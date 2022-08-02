Energy Bill Buster program opens

The 2022-23 NSW Budget included $128 million to help up to an initial 30,000 eligible households install solar or replace appliances with more energy efficient ones

Applications for the NSW Government’s Energy Bill Buster program to help households slash their power bills by up to $600 a year with clean energy options, opened this week, according to Castle Hill MP Ray Williams.

“The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is committed to supporting families with the cost of living and help them reduce their energy bills across Castle Hill,” Mr Williams said.

“This program will help take pressure off families and put more money back into household budgets. [It] enables households to make decisions that will deliver long term savings on their energy bills while making clean energy improvements to their homes.”

Those renting or living in apartments who can’t have solar installed may be eligible to swap their current annual rebate for a suite of energy efficient upgrades, helping to reduce demand on the grid and lower power prices for everyone.

Appliances available in the package include energy efficient fridges, dryers, air-conditioners and hot water systems as well as upgrades such as window shading and draught sealing valued at up to $4000. This ‘solar swap’ will also be offered to eligible land and housing corporation tenants later this year.

Eligible households include pensioners and Department of Veterans Affairs Gold Card holders receiving the Low Income Household Rebate who can receive 10 years’ worth of rebates upfront to put towards solar or appliance upgrades.

Applications opened on Monday 1 August.

Households can check their Bill Buster eligibility and apply at www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/rebate-swap.