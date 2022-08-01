Grants open to help save local papers

Local news is critical to regional communities across Australia - Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.

Following our coverage in the past two editions of the Independent, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has confirmed grants are now open to help local and regional publications keep afloat with the exorbitant rise in print costs.

Applications opened today (1 August) for the Albanese Government’s $15 million Regional and Local Newspaper Publishers Program via the GrantConnect website, according to Minister Rowland.

“The Albanese Government is committed to supporting the regional and local print newspaper industry to avoid a catastrophic loss of local papers as a result of significant price increases in newsprint that kicked in on 1 July this year,” Ms Rowland said.

“That’s why we moved quickly to finalise the grant guidelines and open applications, so that funding can flow to where it’s needed most as soon as possible.”

“The program will deliver on Labor’s commitment to support eligible print publishers by helping them absorb newsprint price increases, which threaten the sustainability of newspapers and journalism jobs across Australia.”

Under the program, $10 million is available for eligible regional newspaper publishers, and $5 million for eligible independent suburban, First Nations and multicultural newspaper publishers.

This is part of a $29 million local news and community broadcasting transition package to help regional, local and community media providers.

Local newspapers are vital to a range of communities across Australia, with many Australians relying on them to stay informed and connected.

“First Nations and multicultural media also play an important role in connecting communities,” Ms Rowland added.

Applications will be open for 3 weeks from 9am Monday 1 August until 5pm AEST Friday 19 August.

This is a demand-driven program, with all eligible applicants to receive a grant based on their proportion of print costs. The Department is the final decision-maker for grants under this program.

Grant funding is available through two funding streams:

Stream 1: $10 million for Regional Print Publishers, which produce core news content in regional markets, to be apportioned using a grant funding allocation formula based on their proportion of certified print costs compared to the total combined certified print costs of eligible Stream 1 applicants.

Stream 2: $5 million for independent suburban, First Nations and multicultural publishers, which produce core news content, to be apportioned using a grant funding allocation formula based on their proportion of certified printing costs compared to the total combined certified printing costs of eligible Stream 2 applicants.

Publications can use grant funding to cover:

printing costs during the Grant period;

purchase or lease of assets and equipment, including paper, and equipment directly related to printing the costs of acquiring technology to assist with printing;

salaries for employees that are directly connected to the printing of core news content other costs that directly support the printing of core news content.

To find out how apply for a grant, visit www.grants.gov.au/

For more information visit: https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/regional-and-local-newspaper-publishers-program

Main picture: Communications Minister the Hon Michelle Rowland in Parliament House.