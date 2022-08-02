Off duty police officer and Blacktown councillor assaulted

Three boys have been arrested and faced court today (Tuesday) after assaulting an off-duty police officer at Rooty Hill Railway Station overnight.

About 4.25am (Monday 1 August), three boys were at Rooty Hill Railway Station allegedly behaving in an offensive manner and abusing passengers and railway staff.

Blacktown Chief Inspector Bob Fitzgerald, who is also a Blacktown City councillor, approached the trio and identified himself as a police officer before directing them to cease their behaviour.

Mr Fitzgerald, 60, with assistance from a member of the public, placed one of the boys under arrest; however, it’s alleged the boy resisted before verbally abusing and assaulting the officer, striking him multiple times to the head with a bike seat pole.

Further police from Mt Druitt Police Area Command attended and arrested the boys.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated Mr Fitzgerald at the scene before he was taken to Blacktown Hospital with head injuries. He was treated and later released.

The member of the public who assisted the officer was also assaulted during the incident, however, did not require any medical treatment.

The boys – aged 14, 13 and 12 – were taken to Mt Druitt Police Station.

The older boy was charged with affray and resist officer in execution of duty, while the 13-year-old was charged with affray, cause grievous bodily harm to police officer on duty reckless as to actual bodily harm, and common assault

The younger boy was charged with affray and cause grievous bodily harm to police officer on duty reckless as to actual bodily harm.

All three were refused bail to appear at a children’s court today.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM has condemned the violence, saying the alleged attack was absolutely despicable, involving one of the most respected members of the Blacktown City community.

“Cr Fitzgerald is a pillar of our community who has earned widespread respect over many years,” he said.

“Not only is he a dedicated police officer, he is a community volunteer, and a passionate Blacktown City Councillor who has given so much to his community for so long.

“As Mayor, I condemn this alleged attack on one our City’s finest and denounce violence in all its forms.”

Mayor Bleasdale said Blacktown City Council was committed to promoting a culture of non-violence through its work with NSW Police, the PCYC and a range of other community organisations.

“Council is committed to creating a safe community for our residents to live, work and play,” he said.

“We pursue this through our Crime Prevention Plan and work with our local police in particular.

“Council encourages residents to call out violence in any shape or form and report any acts of violence to police.

“I wish Bob a speedy recovery.”

Main picture: Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM with Councillor Bob Fitzgerald, who was elected to Council in 2021.