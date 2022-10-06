Council to consult the community – Special Rate Variation

Blacktown City Council will embark on an extensive program of community consultation before deciding on any possible application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a Special variation of property rates.

Under legislation, councils can apply to for Special variation to the annual percentage increase to rates set by IPART.

IPART has set the percentage increase for 2023/24 at 3.7% – well below the current inflation rate of 6.1%, and expected to rise over the coming months.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM said; “Blacktown City’s rapid growth and development, cost increases, a reduction in revenue, aging infrastructure and Government actions have all combined to put enormous pressure on Council’s finances.”

Blacktown City Council is considering applying to IPART for a Special Rate Variation in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 years to provide a permanent additional $25 million in general revenue to ensure Council’s financial sustainability.

“Unlike some councils, we have not applied for a Special Rate Variation in nearly 10 years but without an increase in revenue Council would be forced to reduce services, increase fees and charges, cut back on vital maintenance and building programs, and cut jobs.” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“Council will undertake a month of extensive consultation consisting of a community survey, public information sessions, mail outs, information stands at libraries, Council offices, and events, as well as providing information on Council’s website and social media.”

In broad terms, Council is considering applying for a 15% Special Rate Variation in year one, including the rate peg.

For 70 percent of rate payers, this would be an increase of $151 per year or $2.90 a week more for the first year.

Council is considering a 5% variation (the assumed rate peg only) in 2024/25 with an additional 10% for some businesses.

This would mean a weekly increase of $1.09 for the majority of residential properties.

“If Council goes ahead with the application, there will be a special provision to increase the pensioner rate rebate from $450 to $550 a year. Council also offers a number of plans to assist ratepayers who are experiencing difficulty paying rates on time.

“Property rates are a legitimate tax-deductible expense for many businesses.

“Council won’t make its final decision on any possible Special Rate Variation application until it gives full consideration to all the feedback and submissions we receive from our community.

“I can assure residents that Council will continue to maintain our existing budget discipline and further identify savings and efficiencies.” Mayor Bleasdale said.