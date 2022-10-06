Enter our Summer Reading Adventure Bookmark Design competition

It’s time to get creative and showcase your talent with this year’s Summer Reading Adventure Bookmark Design competition!

The annual bookmark competition is open to children aged 5 to 14 years and this year’s theme is ‘Invent, Create, Imagine’. Winning designs will be turned into bookmarks and distributed for the Summer Reading Adventure program. All winners will also receive a book pack valued at $100 to celebrate their accomplishments.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi, said he looked forward to viewing a range of designs from young library members.

“Our community is home to many young and talented individuals and this is a great opportunity for them express their creativity in our annual Summer Reading Adventure Bookmark Design competition,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“I encourage children aged 5 to 14 to take part and showcase their skills. I look forward to seeing all the different bookmark entries,” Mayor Gangemi added.

It’s free to participate in the Summer Reading Adventure Bookmark Design Competition and you can submit your entry online or at any Hills Shire Library – entries are now open and close on Monday 24 October 2022.

The bookmark template and entry form can be downloaded from the library website or see staff at the library to pick up a copy.

Terms and conditions and age categories apply. See Council’s website for more information https://www.thehills.nsw.gov.au/Library/Summer-Reading-Adventure-Bookmark-Design-Competition