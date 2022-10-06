Get your taste buds ready! Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury – a brand-new food event celebrating the region’s status at the state’s original food bowl – is just two weeks away! The new food and beverage event will be held in Richmond Park, Richmond, on Saturday 15 October 2022 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

A delicious lineup of 35 stalls will delight crowds with food, produce and beverages to sample and buy – including fresh produce, apple pies, fresh and barbecued meats, bush tucker, honey, desserts, organic food, jams, juices, ciders, beers, spirits, wines and more.