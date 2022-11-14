Dyarubbin – free exhibition until 5 February 2023

This ground-breaking exhibition takes its name from the ancient waterway Dyarubbin or the Hawkesbury River. Inspiration for the exhibition came from the unearthing of Dharug place names for distinctive features and landmarks along the river from Yarramundi to Canoelands. Recovering language and its meaning provides insight into Aboriginal spirituality and culture along the river.

Dharug knowledge holders, artists and educators Leanne Watson, Jasmine Seymour, Erin Wilkins and Rhiannon Wright share their stories of special sites along Dyarubbin (Hawkesbury River) as custodians of this beautiful and haunting place. The exhibition includes artworks, soundscapes, installation art, animation and storytelling which demonstrate the importance of the discovery.

The Dyarubbin exhibition follows on from the recent State Library of NSW exhibition based on the research of Professor Grace Karskens – The Real Secret River, Dyarubbin which was a collaborative project with Leanne, Jasmine, Erin and Rhiannon winning the 2018 Coral Thomas Fellowship.

Aboriginal artists Leanne Tobin, Blak Douglas (2022 Archibald Prize winner), Jason Wing and Maddison Gibbs have artworks on exhibition.

The Mayor of Hawkesbury, Councillor Sarah McMahon, who opened the exhibition, said the exhibition provides insight into Aboriginal spirituality and culture along the river.

“The community response to the exhibition has been nothing short of astonishing. Many visitors have returned to see the exhibition several times since it opened,” Mayor McMahon said.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to come along to experience this wonderful exhibition.

“My congratulations to Gallery Curator Elissa Blair, Arts and Culture Manager Matthew Fallon and all the gallery team and volunteers, and of course the artists themselves.”

All residents of Hawkesbury are encouraged to visit the exhibition in order to connect with and consider an often unspoken perspective of our local and foundational history.

Hawkesbury Regional Gallery is located on the first floor, Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor.If you have any enquiries, please contact the Gallery at gallery@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or 4560 4441.