Garage Sale Trail returns this November across two BIG weekends.

The annual festival of pre-loved stuff is set to happen on November 12-13 and 19-20, and provides the perfect opportunity to extend the life of unwanted goods and keep them out of landfill.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi is encouraging Hills residents to get involved in the nation’s biggest garage sale event.

“The Garage Sale Trail is a tremendous initiative for the environment, the community and the local economy,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“About 1.5 million kilograms of unwanted goods are saved from landfill each year thanks to this wonderful event, which encourages residents to reuse and recycle.

“It’s also a great way to grab a bargain, make some extra cash or turn your garage sale into a fundraising event,” he added.

In addition to the garage sale weekends, Trail Tutorials will also be taking place to inspire people’s inner creativity and to showcase different and clever ways to reuse and upcycle unwanted items, such as clothes and furniture.

Online workshops include: The Circular Economy Made Simple (today at 7pm) with waste warrior Craig Reucassel and economist and author Richard Denniss; and Renovating with the Planet in Mind (on November 5) with Network Ten’s The Living Room host, Barry Du Bois.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to learn some new tips on how to shop, recycle and contribute to our community, whilst keeping the planet in mind,” Mayor Gangemi added.

The award-winning community event started in Bondi. It’s now in its eleventh year and supported by more than 100 councils across the country.

To register your garage sale or to book your place into a Trail Tutorial, visit: www.garagesaletrail.com.au.