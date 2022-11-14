Hawkesbury Community Hubs – end of year community celebration events

Come along and celebrate the year that was – everyone welcome!

Colo Heights, Colo Heights Community Hall, 1 December, 3:30pm to 7:30pm

Free pizza, face painting, laser tag (school aged children), professional basketball lessons, boom box music and lucky door prizes! Alcohol free event – no RSVP required. For more information, call the Hubs team on 4560 4444 or email hubs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au

St Albans, Pickled Wombat Cafe, 2 December, 5pm to 8pm

Free pizza, finger food, live music, and lucky door prizes! Alcohol free event – RSVP required by 28 November, call 0448 9911 54 or email joanne.mcwilliams@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au

Wilberforce, Wilberforce School of Arts, 7 December, 10:30am to 12:30pm

Free Christmas craft group, finger food, lucky door prizes and Christmas decorations!

For more information call the Hubs team on 4560 4444 or email hubs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au

Alcohol free event – no RSVP required. For more information, call the Hubs team on 4560 4444 or email hubs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au

Would you like to stay up to date about what’s going on at Hawkesbury Community Hubs? Register to keep up to date here www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch/survey_tools/updates

Want to find out more about the Hubs? Visit www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch

If you have any ideas that you’d like to see at your Community Hubs in 2023, complete the survey at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hc/survey_tools/community-hubs-survey

Community Hubs is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.