Key projects for The Hills funded by WestInvest

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi, has thanked the NSW Government for supporting key Council-nominated projects in sport and flood safety as part of the WestInvest initiative.

WestInvest is a $5 billion investment by the NSW Government to deliver transformational projects and local infrastructure to communities across Greater Sydney, with funding targeting the key areas of parks, urban spaces and green space, community infrastructure like local sporting grounds, modernising schools, creating and enhancing arts and cultural facilities, revitalising high-streets and assisting local traffic.

Mayor Gangemi announced that The Hills Shire Council will receive funding for the creation of a new indoor recreation centre at the former Horseworld site in Box Hill, as well as a second project to upgrade the Shire’s flood warning systems.

“I am so pleased that the NSW Government has supported the grant applications The Hills Shire Council put forward for the Horseworld recreation centre and flood warning projects,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“This major injection of funding for two key projects is incredibly exciting news for our community, and I wholeheartedly thank the NSW Government for their confidence in our region,” he said.

“Thanks to this significant investment of WestInvest funds, Council will be able to deliver a fantastic new multi-purpose indoor sports and recreation complex for residents in new release areas.

“A main priority of this Council is to ensure that growing communities have infrastructure they need, and this new centre will enable residents to lead active and healthy lifestyles,” he added.

Mayor Gangemi said a boost to critical flood warning infrastructure would help to improve safety for people in flood impacted areas.

“I’m very pleased that we have had vital improvements to flood warning infrastructure funded,” he said.

“This project will help to further protect residents by ensuring they are informed of flood risks through improved warning systems,” Mayor Gangemi added.

The Hills Shire Council was one of 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) considered for funding through WestInvest, and the two successful projects were selected through the WestInvest Community Project Grants – Local Government Allocation process.