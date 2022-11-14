NSW GOVERNMENT INVESTS IN FUTURE OF WOMEN

Organisations across Castle Hill with projects that empower women and promote their wellbeing are encouraged to apply for the NSW Government’s $1 million Investing in Women Funding Program.

Member for Castle Hill Ray Williams MP invited organisations across metro and regional NSW to apply for funding under the latest round of the Investing in Women Funding Program.

“The NSW Government is championing women and girls right across Castle Hill, and removing barriers for women to enter, stay and return to work,” Mr Williams said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the Investing in Women Funding Program will support increasing women’s workforce participation.

“I encourage organisations to develop projects that advance the role, status and contributions of women and girls in Castle Hill,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We know when women thrive, NSW thrives.”

Since 2013, the Investing in Women Funding Program has provided more than $3.3 million to more than 100 projects that support women and girls in NSW. The NSW Government increased funding under this program to $1 million from this year.

Past projects include a targeted workplace employer program to facilitate employers to be able to provide flexible opportunities for those with endometriosis, mentoring program for girls interested in entering the trades sector.

Funding applications close on Sunday 27 November 2022, 11:59pm (AEDT).

For more information and details on how to apply, head to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/investing-women-funding-program