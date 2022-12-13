Cattai Ridge Road safety upgrades now complete 

Motorists can enjoy safer travel on Cattai Ridge Road, in Glenorie, following the completion of a $2 million safety upgrade.

The project, which was funded under the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, started in April 2022 and was carried out by The Hills Shire Council.

The road works were completed across 11 locations and nine kilometres of road, and involved installation of guardposts, flexible barriers and signage, as well as shoulder widening in various locations. In addition to this, vehicle activated signage will be installed in coming weeks to improve safety and alert motorists to exercise caution, as well as reduce speeds at particular locations.

Federal Member for Berowra, Julian Leeser MP said Cattai Ridge Road is a major blackspot in the local community.

“It is wonderful that through working with The Hills Shire Council, we have been able to secure funding to complete these improvements in Cattai Ridge Road, particularly given the damage the road suffered in recent flooding events,” Mr Leeser added.

Over the past five years, from 2017 – 2021, The Centre for Road Safety has recorded 29 accidents on Cattai Ridge Road, which range from fatalities to serious, moderate and minor, and towaways.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi said the improvements will provide a safer journey for motorists.

“Cattai Ridge Road is a key route for residents, travellers and trucks who are using this road to reach the rural areas of The Hills Shire, Hawkesbury or Hornsby, and to also access the metropolitan regions of Sydney,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“I am very happy to see these works complete, and I’m sure those who use this road will also agree.

“I want to thank the Australian Government for their investment in this project, and I also thank residents for their patience and understanding as we carried out these vital road works.

“These improvements will enhance safety for road users along Cattai Ridge Road,” Mayor Gangemi added.

Cattai Ridge Road is one of a number of black spot projects across the country to share in the $110 million of funding provided by the Australian Government each year.

The Black Spot Program aims to reduce the number of crashes on Australian roads through the funding it provides to enable safety improvements to be made.