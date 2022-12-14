OFFICIAL OPENING – The Junction Works: State of the Art Day-Care Campus at Seven Hills

The Junction Works (TJW), a Western Sydney-based disability not-for-profit, will be unveiling its new state-of-the-art day centre facility. The facility, which can house 120 participants at a time, is based on an innovative new campus model that will provide life-long skills to participants. The Hon. Michelle Rowland, Minister for Communications will be speaking at the event in her capacity as the local Member for Greenway.

The new campus is designed around and ethos of creating opportunities in people’s lives. It is designed to help improve the skills of participants to empower them and broaden their ability to exercise choice and find gainful employment. It is an innovative shake-up of the traditional, small centre respite services that predominate in the industry.

The new facility, located at Seven Hills and close to public transport, has a commercial kitchen and cafe for participants to learn life skills as well as open-plan areas and a special sensory room. The site is co-located with allied health which will provide participants access to support services such as speech and occupational therapy. The facility itself and the presence of allied health professionals to help design activities and programs is an exciting first and will ensure participants have the best opportunities to succeed.