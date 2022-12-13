Public Exhibition – Draft Community Engagement Policy

Council has placed its Draft Community Engagement Policy on public exhibition and is asking for community feedback by 1 February 2023.

The Draft Community Engagement Policy provides an overarching statement about the approach Council takes to its engagement activities and provides a link to the Communication and Engagement Strategy.

Council adopted its current Community Engagement Policy in 2007 to help inform and direct Council practices around community engagement. The Community Engagement Policy has recently been reviewed and updated in line with best practice and the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) spectrum.

A copy of the Draft Policy can be viewed at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/draft-cep or at Council’s Administration Building, 366 George Street, Windsor.

Have Your Say by 1 February 2023 at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/draft-cep or email council@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or mail PO Box 146, Windsor NSW 2756. Please call Council on 4560 4444 for enquiries.

Should you lodge a submission, it will be considered, along with any other submissions received and may be included in Council’s meeting business paper. Your submission, including any personal information, is accessible by any person upon written application, subject to Council’s Privacy Management Plan and the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009. The inclusion of personal information in your submission is voluntary. The information will ultimately be stored in Council’s records system.