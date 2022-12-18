Tender awarded for George Thornton Reserve upgrade

Work on the George Thornton Reserve upgrade is one step closer after Council accepted a tender during a recent Ordinary Meeting of Council.

The upgrade will see the construction of a third full sized natural turf football field at the West Pennant Hills facility. The project also includes the movement of two existing fields to the east, the renewal of the lighting and irrigation as well as the construction of a new cricket pitch and cricket practice nets.

Mayor of The Hills Shire Council, Dr Peter Gangemi said it was fantastic news for West Pennant Hills residents.

“Residents will be pleased to know that construction of this project is just around the corner,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“The upgrades at George Thornton Reserve will provide even greater opportunity for sports and recreation, which is particularly important for health and bringing together the community.

“These works will result in three rectangular senior-sized natural turf playing fields as well as a premier competition level standard cricket ground,” he added.

The upgrade will commence in January 2023, with an aim to be completed by early 2024, weather permitting.

“The upgrades to George Thornton Reserve will benefit the West Pennant Hills community and ensure that the park remains a wonderful asset to use for years to come,” he added.