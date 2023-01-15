Chamber Philharmonia Cologne 2023

After several successful european tours in 2019 and 2020 the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to Australia in summer 2023 with a powerful and lovely program. A combination of their well known and beloved „Four Seasons“ and new exceptional great pieces including Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.

“Classical music around the world” – this is the motto of the ensemble. It is irrelevant for our musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, open air, in a cathedral, big theatre, in their hometown Cologne or in Sydney. Their enthusiasm to bring music to the people’s life stays the same every time.

The objective is simple – we want to inspire as many people as possible through all generations to enjoy classical music. The popularity of our ensemble is reflected in the fact of giving 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with our talented musicians.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne. A city which is wordwide known for its University of Music and high quality of cultural education and standing. Generations of musicians have been trained here for many decades and developed a succesful career. All of them love to return to this spot to reconnect with old and new friends, musicians, who inspire each other, who grow together and take this enthusiasm out in the world while performing with the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

Since November 2009, the orchestra has a very special partner on their side – the Mercedes-Benz Centre in Cologne. As part of the creative cooperation, this world renowned company was thrilled by our musical concept. From 2009 on, they provide the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne with a comfortable tour bus. It enables our musicians to travel quickly and comfortably to all of their concert locations. The ensemble who built up a close cooperation with the Mercedes-Benz Center Cologne organises concerts for the car company’s special customers.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne feels at home all around the globe. Our tours regularly take us to New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Great Britain, Ireland, additional countries – and of course Germany. In this format of work, the selection of musicians, soloist and repertoire provides every member with the opportunity to perform as a soloist and constantly develop and grow their musical ability and horizon.

The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists of hand-picked pieces taken from different epoches. The real appeal of our program lies in the delicate combination of popular as well as unknown pieces from a wide variety of composers coming from the Baroque, classical, romantical and modern era. This leads to a charming and interesting concert experience where for example Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi engage in dialogue with Sergei Prokofieff and the “King of Tango” Astor Piazzolla.

To touch peoples hearts and inspire them through Music – that’s what we view as our maxim!

Quite simply:

Classical music around the world!