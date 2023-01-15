NEW to the Hubs in 2023 – FREE Digital Mentoring

The Hawkesbury Community Hubs are starting up again on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 so come along and connect with us for plenty of free activities and community support.

Kicking off 2023 will be free fortnightly one on one digital mentoring from the Digital Literacy Agency.

The digital mentors will help you to become more confident using technology as well as develop more scam awareness and how to protect your digital information.

Fortnightly mentoring will commence at:

Wilberforce School of Arts from 1 February

Colo Heights Hall from 2 February

St Albans School of Arts from 3 February

Bowen Mountain Park Hall from 13 February.

Book your one-on-one digital mentoring session by calling 9090 4141.

Find out more about the Hubs at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch

The Hawkesbury Community Hubs is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience project funded through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.